LOOK: Toni Gonzaga reunites with mom who had recovered from COVID-19

MANILA -- Actress and television host Toni Gonzaga was reunited with her mother Pinty, who recently recovered from COVID-19.





"Missed you!!! Grateful for their good health and safety always," Gonzaga wrote in a post on Instagram.

Gonzaga, who is set to host the upcoming season of “Pinoy Big Brother,” previously said she managed to regain her calm after grappling with anxiety due to the health scare.

Last October 23, Toni's only sibling, Alex Gonzaga revealed in her vlog that she and her family, including fiancé Mikee Morada, have survived COVID-19.

Alex said the coronavirus outbreak in their household happened after a family member returned from buying food outside.

She admitted she was frustrated upon knowing she tested positive for the coronavirus, which delayed some of her plans and supposed life milestones, including her wedding with Morada.

“Gusto ko ikasal ngayon kasama 'yung family, konting friends pero dahil sa walang kakwenta-kwentang bagay, nakuha namin COVID,” she narrated.

Her parents were asymptomatic, while she, Morada, and her assistant Sofie experienced mild symptoms such as sore throat, loss of taste, feeling weak, and clogged nose. None of them needed hospitalization.

