LOOK: Sarah, Matteo all smiles around baby niece Gianna

MANILA – There’s a new baby in the Guidicelli family – but no, it’s not Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli’s.

Last month, Matteo’s younger sister Giorgia gave birth to a healthy baby girl Gianna Francesca.

Giorgia and her husband Ian Dato were able to bring baby Gianna home a couple of days after and she was instantly a source of joy for the family.

Last November 9, the Guidicelli family gathered for baby Gianna's baptism.

“Gianna Francesca’s blessing into the Catholic Faith, yesterday. Church Baptism to follow next year,” wrote Giorgia in the caption of her Instagram update.

As seen in the photo, Matteo and Geronimo looked very happy to be around their niece.

“A beautiful Sunday with the family. Celebrating baby Gianna,” said Matteo in his own Instagram post.

With Matteo’s post, some fans were not able to help themselves in teasing him and Geronimo as to when they are having their own.

In a recent interview with PEP, Geronimo opened up about seeing herself one day as a mom.

"Actually, naiisip ko rin iyan, e, paano kapag nagkaroon ako ng anak. Paano ko siya, somehow as a parent, sa childhood stage nila, ikaw talaga ang magmo-mold ng beliefs nila, character din,” she said.

Will she allow them to follow her or Matteo’s footsteps and join showbiz?

"Maybe I will not encourage, but if she decides na, ‘Ito talaga gusto ko, gusto ko maging singer, gusto ko maging dancer, gusto ko maging artista,’ yes, I would definitely support my kid,” she said.

Geronimo said she wants her future children to finish their studies first.

“Gusto ko unahin niya muna 'yung kanyang pag-aaral. Matapos niya 'yung kanyang pag-aaral kasi nakikita ko 'yung mga pamangkin ko, ‘Ah, matanda na pala sila, 20 plus na pala sila.’ Parang ambilis-bilis ng panahon. Sandali lang eh. Sandali lang 'yung mag-aaral ka,” she said.

“And then after that, kung ano man 'yung gusto mong gawin sa buhay, gusto mo mag-motocross diyan or mag-piano or whatever, sige, gawin mo. Pero importante po talaga na may degree ka na natapos."

Related video: