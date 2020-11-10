K-pop singers Kang Daniel, Twice’s Jihyo break up

Kang Daniel and Park Jihyo. Twitter: @konnect_danielk/ Facebook: @JYPETWICE

South Korean pop singers Kang Daniel and Park Jihyo of the girl group Twice have broken up after over a year of publicly dating.

JYP Entertainment, Park’s agency, confirmed the breakup after Korean tabloid Dispatch reported the split early Tuesday, according to a report from K-pop news site Soompi.

“It is true that they broke up recently,” a source from JYP said, as quoted in the Soompi report. The reason for the separation was not disclosed.

Following the news, Filipinos took to social media to talk about the split, with both Park and Kang making it to the trends list on Twitter Philippines.

The K-pop stars, both 23, went public with their relationship last August 2019.

Dating ban clauses were once common in the contracts of young K-pop stars as managers believed publicly-disclosed romances undermine the idols’ allure and career, industry experts said in a 2018 New York Times article.

Last Oct. 26, Twice, one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, released the album “Eyes Wide Open,” fronted by the retro-inspired “I Can’t Stop Me.”

