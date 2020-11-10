Here's how Heart Evangelista responded to comments about having a baby

MANILA -- Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista was calm and collected as she responded to netizens telling her that she needs to have a baby.

On Instagram, Evangelista addressed the comments of her two followers in the comment section of her post she uploaded last week.

"You need a baby in your life," a netizen wrote.

To which, Evangelista replied: "God is all you need and everything else is a bonus."

Another netizen told Evangelista: "u need a bonus then. Badly."

She replied: "I’m too blessed my love, too shy to ask more from God ... if He gives me one -- a big thank you. Whatever it is dear, thank you for your concern but this bittersweet comment of yours is inappropriate."

Evangelista then replied to one of her followers who took her side by saying no one will understand the feeling of losing a baby to a miscarriage.

In 2018, Evangelista lost her twins with husband, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, due to miscarriage.

In her reply, Evangelista recalled the trauma she felt losing both her babies.

"Having a miscarriage is the most traumatizing feeling. I carried my twins 4 months after because my doctor wanted me to naturally go through the process. It was the most horrible feeling thinking maybe God can bring them back to me ... or me thinking am I not a good person for this to happen. Having babies is for sure a blessing or just actually being able to feel that you can love someone even if you haven’t met them. I had a stroller, a baby room and a name. My babies already had a life prepared for them," she wrote.

"Now me trying after a year or so is my choice but me not having a baby as of the moment is God's choice and I wouldn’t want to question that," she said.

Evangelista then lambasted netizens posting unkind comments.

"Coming to my IG and posting a comment on a pic that has nothing to do with that is hurtful. To even ask or shove it down my throat is unthinkable or doesn’t say much about you as a woman. Is it because people like to hurt others nowadays just to make their lives seem better?" she said.

In the end, Evangelista stressed that she is happy with her life with or without a child of her own.

"Baby or not, I am very happy with my life. I have a loving family, a HOME. A solid relationship with God. Contentment is what I have and that my dear is hard to achieve," Evangelista wrote.

