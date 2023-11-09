Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna celebrate 12th anniversary

MANILA -- Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna marked their 12th anniversary as a couple on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Luna once again expressed her love for the veteran screen actor and television host as she uploaded photos of them together abroad.

"Twelve years. My life partner, I am so blessed to have you in this gift called life. I love you!" she said in the caption.

Luna and Sotto, dubbed as the country's Prince of Comedy, tied the knot on January 30, 2016. They have been together since 2011.

Last Monday, November 6, the two celebrated the sixth birthday of their daughter, Talitha.

Just last August, Luna confirmed that she and Sotto are expecting another baby girl. She made the announcement at a gender reveal party.

