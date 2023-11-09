Home  >  Entertainment

The Spenglers are back in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' teaser

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 08:20 AM

It'll send a chill down your spine. 

Watch the teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, coming soon exclusively to cinemas. 

McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd reprise their roles in the 2021 hit Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson playing their characters once again from the original films. 


Watch the teaser trailer: 

