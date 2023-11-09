MANILA -- Singer-composer Ogie Alcasid and his wife, Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez, turned to social media to mark the birthday of their only child.

Nathaniel James, nicknamed Nate, turned 12 last November 8.

On Instagram, Alcasid shared a message for his son as he posted a photo of them together.

"My dear boy is 12 years old today. Son, my prayer is that you continue to be the wonderful boy that you are. Your Mom and I love you so much and we are extremely proud of you. Happy birthday, buddy," he captioned his post.

For her part, Velasquez uploaded a cute throwback video of Nate.

"Happy 12th birthday, Boo. I love you so much," she said in the caption.

Velasquez also posted a photo from Nate's birthday celebration.