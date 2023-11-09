MANILA -- Actress and television host Jolina Magdangal is happy that she was finally able to see the northern lights.

She enjoyed watching the aurora borealis in Alberta, Canada on her birthday, November 6, with her husband Mark Escueta and their children.

Sharing photos from their experience on Instagram, Magdangal said: "Hanggang ngayon lutang pa ako sa pag-iisip, 'Totoo ba talaga na nakita ko siya?'"

"Salamat, Panginoon... dami mo nang bonus sa mga wish ko," she added.

Escueta earlier said that their trip abroad is for their "double celebration" -- Magdangal's birthday and their wedding anniversary.

In a previous episode of "Magandang Buhay," Magdangal said that aside from having a new baby and investments, she is also hoping to travel more with her family this year.

From the archives:

Watch more News on iWantTFC