Yassi Pressman draws inspiration from ‘Ate’ Anne Curtis

MANILA – After being named as the newest calendar girl of a gin brand in the Philippines, Yassi Pressman expressed her admiration for Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis.

During her launch as Ginebra’s 2023 calendar girl in Makati Tuesday, Pressman shared that among the past endorsers of the brand, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Curtis are her favorites.

For the former “Ang Probinsyano” star, Wurtzbach’s calendar was classy and effortlessly sexy, while Curtis is her favorite actress.

According to Pressman, she has been inspired by the “It’s Showtime!” host’s personality and talent.

“I love Ate Anne so much. She is a person that has a lot of values, aside from talent, beauty. And she's been here for so long, so ibig sabihin patuloy niya lang ginagalingan at pinupursigihan,” she told the media.

Pressman joined an elite group of Wurtzbach, Curtis, Chie Filomeno and Marian Rivera, and others to become the calendar girl of the alcoholic beverage brand in the country.

The actress, however, admitted that it took Ginebra quite some time before getting her nod to the project.

Pressman said she was on a vacation mode when she was offered to model for the company.

“Medyo maraming harana 'coz honestly I didn't know if I was ready, if I was prepared,” she said.

“Sobrang vacation mode ako. Pero if this is really the right time, kasi naniniwala po talaga ako sa timing...so after a lot of back and forths, okay maybe this is really God's sign and this is the right time. It's coming of age for me.”

Yassi explains how Ginebra courted her to be its calendar girl. pic.twitter.com/JtN5Jcw9tP — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) November 8, 2022

Pressman admitted she felt pressured as she only had two weeks to prepare for the shoot where she bared more skin than usual.

“The pressure was there and I know a lot of people din who came before me were almost perfect na. Ang sabi ko sa sarili ko, just go and be the healthiest version of yourself, kung ano kaya mong gawin. Go strive for your best kasi you're only in competition with yourself,’” she added.

Pressman succeeded Filomeno as the calendar girl of Ginebra.

