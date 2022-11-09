MANILA -- The music video for "Right Now" the collaboration of former "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10" housemates Anji Salvacion and Jordan Andrews has been released.

The almost four-minute video about seizing the moment is now available on official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Right Now," which was released under Star Pop, was composed by Andrews himself. It was produced by Rox Santos and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

"It inspires me to live my life without any regret. Parang the message of the song is to live your life at its best and to appreciate and be grateful to each and every moment that was given to you and to take steps on your dream, because that dream, that 'right now' will never come again," Salvacion previously said.

"You really caught the vision of the song when I caught it, kuhang-kuha mo 'yung exactly what I was trying to say, I love that," Andrews told Salvacion.

Salvacion and Andrews started their friendship inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house.

