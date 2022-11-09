Spice Girls reunite to celebrate Geri Halliwell's 50th birthday

Four out of five members of Spice Girls held a reunion Tuesday to celebrate the 50th birthday of Geri Halliwell.

David Beckham posted on social media a video of Halliwell, his wife Victoria, Melanie Chrisholm and Emma Bunton dancing to their hit “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls. A friendship for Life,” David captioned his post. “@officialmelb you were missed.”

The Spice Girls formed in 1994. Halliwell left in 1998, while the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

They got back together for a tour in 2007-2008 and performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

The Spice Girls returned as a foursome for a 2019 reunion tour, without Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.

Among the group’s most famous songs include “2 Become 1,” “Wannabe,” and “If You Wanna Be My Lover.”