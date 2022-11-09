Sam Concepcion willing to go sexy and daring

Sam Concepcion

MANILA -- Singer-actor-dancer Sam Concepcion never really focused his attention to just one aspect of performing even after being in the industry for more than a decade, since he won the grand prize in ABS-CBN’s reality talent competition, “Little Big Star” in 2006.

“I never really went to just one lane,” Concepcion told ABS-CBN News. “Feeling ko, I’m not that type of artist. The challenge for me is when to apportion time for whatever I’m doing. When will I make another movie, more songs, when will I do theater again?

“The thing that I’m in different lanes, you can measure that in different ways. If one will say I haven’t reached my peak yet, that’s a good thing.

“If I have reached my peak, I have nothing more to do. There’s nowhere else to go. I really feel there’s so much more to do, to learn and to experience.”

Since he recently renewed his contract with Viva Artists Agency, Concepcion is not completely closing his doors to doing sexy and daring roles one day.

“If it’s the right project, it’s tastefully done, it’s good material, I’m still an actor and I’m willing to act,” he said.

To renew his contract with Viva was a very easy decision to make for Concepcion. “I’m with a great team of very creative, talented and pro-active people,” he maintained. “I have no doubt this is the right partnership for me.

“I get to do music. I get to do movies. Those are the two main things for me. Viva is good with those things. I’m very, very glad that I’m here with them

For his recent birthday last October, Concepcion did a dance concert at the Power Mac Center when he turned 30. “It was with a band that has always played for me since 2013, some of my cast-mates in ‘Joseph the Dreamer.’

“They were all very good singers, actors, dancers. They can do anything. Fans, friends and family joined me.”

BACK AS JOSEPH

As expected, Concepcion will end his 2022 with theater, with more performances of Trumpets’ “Joseph the Dreamer” this November. He played the lead in the reimagined version of “Joseph the Dreamer” in 2020 and the musical will be restaged anew.

“Before the rerun of ‘Joseph the Dreamer’ happened in 2020, I had not done theater for 10 years,” acknowledged Concepcion, whose last musical was “Peter Pan” in 2012. “But after we restaged ‘Joseph the Dreamer’ in 2020, there was a lockdown and it was cut short.

“Then we restaged it this 2022 with a re-run this November. I cannot say that I’ll be doing theater 100 percent because there are still very limited shows that are coming out. When I do get a chance, I will always do theater.”

For 2023, however, Concepcion is certain he will go back to music.

“When I had my birthday concert, I tested out a song in the show,” he said. “We’ll work on recording that soon, releasing it and get the ball rolling in terms on the music.”

After all, he is a product of a singing contest. “I’ll do concerts,” he said. “The music that never goes away. At the core, that will not be lost. New song, new series.”

In all of those things that Concepcion has previously done, he still wants to do more concerts. “In the music part of my career, I still want to do a lot of things.

“That’s the challenge for me every year. How to divide and juggle things that I do. I don’t think I will ever find myself doing just one thing.

“For sure, concerts and movies. But when it comes to movies, I’m not sure what’s the temperature for our movies these days. Are we going back to regular cinemas?

“I want to make movies again. Bigger roles. Make good movies. Go to Cannes. I want to work with the best producers, the best artists. That sounds like a long time. But I want to make that happen. I grew up in this business.

“I want to do dramas, like what I previously did for Viva, ‘Para sa Broken Hearted.’ Then dancing, which is interesting. Maybe action.”

FUTURE PLANS

In 2019, Concepcion appeared as lead opposite Nadine Lustre in a musical film, Paul Alexei Basinilio’s “Indak,” under Viva Films. In Digo Ricio’s “Para sa Broken Hearted” (2018), Concepcion got to work with Yassi Pressman.

He joined the “The Crew” concert with Billy Crawford and James Reid at the Araneta Coliseum. “Billy and James are two artists I love listening to,” Concepcion said. “That was one concert I will never forget.

“I’ve been very productive that I’m with Viva. I’d like to stay where I will grow and I believe I can do that with Viva. I have no doubt that this is where I’m supposed to be.

“Most of my years with Viva, kinain ng pandemic. I just transferred when I did ‘Indak’ and ‘Para sa Broken Hearted.’ Despite that, there was plenty of work that was done, movies that were made, songs that were released.

“For sure, I will continue to release music and movies. Those are included in the contract. Alaga naman tayo dito sa Viva. That’s why I’m looking forward to the projects that I’ll be doing. Maybe action, sexy and funny. I want to do something like that.

“I want to do a movie with Julia Barretto. We worked in a teleserye together [‘Mirabella’] when we were still young. It will be nice to do to a movie with her.”

His best achievement in his 16-year career? “Making it this far,” Concepcion beamed. “There are awards and big moments where you get to work with your heroes, work with the best songwriters, your favorite artists, best actors, the awards and all that.

“Really, the biggest privilege is to have a sustaining, good career. I’ve always thought about it. I play the long game. I’m not just here like a flash-in-the-pan. It’s the biggest goal for me.

“I haven’t stopped and I know I’m in a good place. Things are looking up and looking good. I’m super grateful and thankful.”

JAKE ZYRUS

Will he agree to a possible collaboration with Jake Zyrus in the future?

Concepcion excitedly gave his nod. “Why not?” he readily said about his “Little Big Star” runner-up. “That will go full circle for both of us,” he added.

Concepcion may be in show business more than half of his life, but he is not resting on his laurels and keeps on going, constantly aiming to do his best.

“If you stay true to what you do, you make excellence a habit and deliver what you do with passion, the people will love what you do, regardless,” he said. “It’s not so much trying to hold on to people trying to love you.

“When I started when I was 11, I had many ins and outs, ups and downs that I wanted to do. Sometimes, I didn’t have the big motivation to go further. But I just keep going. Don’t drop the ball. It’s what you give that you get back.”

