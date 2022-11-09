Screenshot from Mariah Carey's Twitter account.

American pop diva Mariah Carey responded to criticisms that she is forgetting about Thanksgiving after her post about her holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

This after American businesswoman Martha Stewart commented on her Christmas post, saying that people cannot give up on Thanksgiving.

"Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist and you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ‘cause you don’t like turkey. I love turkey and many, many other people love turkey," Stewart said in a video posted by the American talk show "Today."

"So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so," she added.

In response, Carey said she will also not give up Thanksgiving but people can start getting festive already: "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!"

"P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!"

In an earlier tweet, Carey posed in a spooky look but later on transformed into her Santa-like outfit and sang her holiday mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Carey has the record for the most number 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

She has 5 Grammy awards under her belt for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together" and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi" along with Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love" and Best New Artist.

