Boyce Avenue coming back to PH for 3 shows

MANILA -- American trio Boyce Avenue is coming back to the Philippines for a series of concerts in different parts of the country, according to concert promoter Wilbros Live.

The concerts will happen on February 11 at the Araneta Coliseum, February 12 at Waterfront Hotel Cebu, and February 14 at SMX Convention Davao, respectively.

The Juans, Adie and Nobita will join the trio in the Manila show, while it will only be the latter two who will be with Boyce Avenue in Cebu and Davao.

Tickets to the shows will go on sale on November 19, 10 a.m. via TicketNet.com.ph (Manila) and SMTickets.com (Cebu, Davao).

Composed of brothers Fabian, Daniel, and Alejandro Manzano, the Florida-based Boyce Avenue is expected to serenade its Filipino fans with covers, as well as original songs.

Boyce Avenue has performed in the Philippines for a number of times already in the past.

Related video: