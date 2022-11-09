Bela Padilla seems to be missing her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay as they appear to be in different countries currently.

On Instagram, Padilla shared a short clip featuring a compilation of her sweet moments with Bay.

In the caption, she simply wrote: “Hi, I miss you! Good luck on your exams.”

Replying to Padilla’s post, Bay said: “Boo so sweet! Thank you!”

Back in April, Padilla brought Bay to the Philippines for him to see some of the country’s beautiful destinations.

One of the places the couple visited was Coron, Palawan.

It was in October 2020 when Padilla publicly introduced Bay as her boyfriend. Since then, Padilla has been chronicling their vacations together.

Padilla and Bay met in December 2017, when the actress filmed scenes in St. Gallen, Switzerland for the romance movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

They remained in constant communication for years before officially becoming a couple.