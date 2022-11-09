Screenshot from Peacock's YouTube channel.

"Modern Family" stars Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland will reunite in the upcoming series "Bumper in Berlin," a spin-off from the "Pitch Perfect" movies.

In the series, DeVine again plays Bumper Allen, who moves to Germany after his song became a hit in Berlin. He is joined by Heidi (Hyland) to assist him in his journey to revive his music career.

"Bumper in Berlin" is set to premiere this November 23 on Peacock.

In "Modern Family" Andy Bailey (DeVine) was one of the love interests of Haley Dunphy (Hyland). Fans were invested in the characters' chemistry but Dunphy ended up marrying Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing).

"Modern Family" has captured audiences with its fresh takes on family issues and has won 22 Emmy Awards. It ran for 10 seasons.

Hyland got married to Wells Adams last August.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: