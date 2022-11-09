6 Pinay rockers team up for group concert at Solaire

Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas will be collaborating for a special number at their joint concert dubbed TANAW, happening on November 26. Handout

MANILA – Filipino rockers Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas are joining forces for a group concert later this month.

The six OPM veterans are collaborating for the show “TANAW,” which will be held on November 26 at The Theatre in Solaire.

“It’s going to be a surprise, but let’s just say that we’re forming a group for a one-night-only performance that will surely delight music fans,” Almalbis said in a press statement.

Aside from delivering individual performances that will highlight some of the defining moments of their careers, the six artists are expected to rock the stage with a vibrant and dynamic set list that cuts across multiple generations.

De Leon pointed out the concert will also serve as a celebration of meaningful friendships and solidarity.

“There is no other group of people who will have understood the fullness of my life, in every aspect, except for these ladies,” said De Leon.

“We grew up in an era together, we paid our dues together. We share a profound joy making music, writing songs, and performing them in front of a live audience. We've never braved a celebration in this scale together before, and I feel very blessed to be a part of this.”

"TANAW" marks the first time that the six solo acts will be performing together for a concert.

The one-night show is produced by GNN Entertainment, and co-presented by Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Tickets are available online via Ticket World and its partner outlets nationwide.

