MANILA -- The last two episodes of ABS-CBN's hit series "2 Good 2 Be True" starring the popular love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, are now now available on Netflix and iWantTFC.

In the finale episodes of the series, Helena's (Gloria Diaz) plans of destroying the tight bond between Hugo (Ronaldo Valdez), Ali (Kathryn Bernardo), and Eloy (Daniel Padilla) seems to have worked after they learned about Joey (Keempee de Leon) being an accomplice in Hanna's (Mickey Ferriols) death in the last week of "2 Good 2 Be True."

Ali is determined to prove her father's innocence because she thinks that Joey might be a fall guy and was framed up like Fred (Romnick Sarmenta).

On the other hand, Eloy cannot believe how Ali still has the heart to help Joey even after learning that he only used her. Aside from that, Capt. Rosales' (Cris Villanueva) team also has evidence pointing to Joey as a suspect to his mother's death.

Meanwhile, Jill (Alyssa Muhlach) has not yet decided to help them in their case.

With things going to her favor, Helena continues her plot to make Hugo pay for her daughter's death.

The last episodes of "2 Good 2 Be True" will also be available on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, Jeepney TV, and TFC IPTV.

