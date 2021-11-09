Missed out on the limited CD release in 2014? ‘Halang’ by the Purplechickens is now available on a 2-disc double gatefold record version with exclusive tracks. Handout Missed out on the limited CD release in 2014? ‘Halang’ by the Purplechickens is now available on a 2-disc double gatefold record version with exclusive tracks. Handout

Every once in a while, a local album is released to unexpected surprise, and yet, to instant acclaim. It becomes an instant classic, and makes the favorite’s list.

To wit there is P.O.T.’s one and only album that is Chili Pepperesque in attitude, but Filipino in its soul. There is Peryodiko’s achingly beautiful self-titled debut.

And there is the Purplechicken’s “Halang”.

Released in 2014, “Halang” was the band’s third album and arguably, the band’s magnum opus. It was produced by former Rivermaya and Peryodiko guitarist Kakoy Legaspi. Two hundred copies of the compact disc were produced, which have since sold out.

Recently however, a 2-disc double gatefold record version was released by Backspacer Records and The Grey Market Records. Side D features 4 exclusive tracks that can only be found on the vinyl release.

The liner notes — lyrics aside — include testaments from Apartel’s Ely Buendia and the Wuds’ Bobby Balingit.

As to why “Halang” is a beautiful album, Oh, Flamingo!’s Howard Luistro, Pedicab’s Jason Caballa, and publicist Ian Urrutia shared why it has a place in their collection.

• Howard Luistro (Oh, Flamingo!)

“‘Halang’, to me, achieved a level of depth that is so rare to find in a record and how it feels so effortlessly executed. The music and the lyrics are articulate and forceful, but also so intimate and vulnerable in its softest moments.

“I always relate ‘depth’ to this album because aside from the expansive arrangements, it uses our language in such a powerful and intimate way. I can’t fully explain how, but the marriage between the words and music unearthed a lot of unarticulated emotions that were presented to me so intimately.

“Listening to these songs align me to my lived reality but also points me towards self-discovery in a broader sense. Na-inspire ako to think about our history as a people.”

• Jason Caballa (Pedicab)

“I have been a fan of the Purplechickens since the turn of the century. I think ‘Halang’ is their most fully realized record. The songwriting is mature and somehow, they’ve managed to streamline their arty arrangement impulses and yet keep things interesting.

“Having Marco Harder sing lead vocals on almost half the album adds welcome variety. I love the harmonies on ‘25’ and ‘Telluria’ which are my favorite tracks.

“’25’ strikes me as Radiohead meets the APO Hiking Society if that makes any sense. Their musicianship is topnotch. They have always been good, but their previous albums are somewhat lacking sonically. ‘Halang’ captures the band’s live power.”

• Ian Urrutia (publicist)

“I was lucky enough to get a copy of ‘Halang when it was launched at Route 196 in 2014. I remember being completely mind-blown hearing the songs for the first time. They are cohesive and anthemic, and yet a study in contrasts. Aldus Santos’ work has a dreamier, more introspective edge to it in terms of writing and production while Marco Harder embraces that punk grittiness that binds everything together so tightly that it could never fall apart.

“Despite the obvious between two creative personas, ‘Halang’ is loaded with music that evokes so much of our time, memory, and yearning. Every element is honed with precision and bigness, but during moments when it had to convey weightlessness and simplicity, ‘Halang’ achieves its target. It’s a beautiful album that deserves to be part of the cultural conversation. It’s that good.”

Added Backspacer Records’ Robert Tuazon: “Getting to put one of my favorite albums on vinyl is a big deal. Because it gives the album a second life and for a new generation of fans to discover.”

Intrigued?

Don’t be. Get a copy of “Halang” on vinyl while it lasts.

You might want to check out the Facebook pages of Backspacer Records and The Grey Market Records on how score the Purplechickens’ excellent “Halang.”