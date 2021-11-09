Music video of AC Bonifacio's debut single released

MANILA -- The music video of AC Bonifacio's debut single titled "Fool No Mo!" has been released.
Directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, the more than four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.
"Fool No Mo!" was composed by Jonathan Manalo and Trisha Denise, with Bonifacio credited for writing the rap lyrics. The song, which aims to serve as a reminder of self-worth, is now available in streaming platforms.
The track is released under Star Magic Records, a sub-label of Star Music.
Bonifacio is the first artist of Star Magic Records.
