Music video of AC Bonifacio's debut single released

MANILA -- The music video of AC Bonifacio's debut single titled "Fool No Mo!" has been released.

Directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas, the more than four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Fool No Mo!" was composed by Jonathan Manalo and Trisha Denise, with Bonifacio credited for writing the rap lyrics. The song, which aims to serve as a reminder of self-worth, is now available in streaming platforms.

The track is released under Star Magic Records, a sub-label of Star Music.

Bonifacio is the first artist of Star Magic Records.

