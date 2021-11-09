Matteo Guidicelli says he filmed his wife Sarah Geronimo’s part in the 2021 ABS-CBN Christmas ID lyric video, which was released on Monday. Instagram: @matteog

MANILA — Matteo Guidicelli is a proud husband to Sarah Geronimo as the pop superstar emerged from her showbiz hiatus to join ABS-CBN’s traditional Christmas ID.

Geronimo was among the two dozen Kapamilya stars who recorded this year’s theme song, “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa.”

Shortly after the release of the lyric video for the song on Monday, Guidicelli shared through Instagram Stories a behind-the-scenes photo of Geronimo recording her part.

“Shooting the wife for Christmas station ID,” Guidicelli said, indicating he assisted in filming Geronimo.

the 2021 Christmas ID of ABS-CBN, as a main performer. ABS-CBN

Guidicelli also shared screenshots of Geronimo’s portions in the lyric video, writing, “My super beautiful wife!”

He also credited in-demand floral and events designer Gideon Hermosa for setting up his and Geronimo’s Christmas tree, which is seen in the singer’s background.

“It’s Christmas time!” Guidicelli added.

Geronimo, 33, has been on an extended break from the limelight, with her projects few and far between since her February 2020 wedding with Guidicelli.

She was last seen performing on ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” a year ago in November 2020. Her last high-profile release was the one-off film concert “Tala” in March 2021.

Geronimo counts among in-demand celebrities who have opted to step back from showbiz amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside the likes of Judy Ann Santos and Anne Curtis.

While the “Kilometro” hitmaker has not made any indication of a planned return to film or television, her talent agency, Viva, has previously said she remains exclusively an ABS-CBN artist.

Indeed, Geronimo’s significant part in “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa,” similar to past ABS-CBN Christmas IDs, affirms she has chosen to remain a Kapamilya despite being on hiatus.