As they marked their second anniversary as on-screen partners, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano got featured in electronic billboards across the globe, highlighting their upcoming movie “Love is Color Blind.”

According to a report by Push, fans surprised the trending loveteam known as DonBelle on their anniversary with several billboards in New York, South Korea, Dubai, and Switzerland.

In an Instagram post of Star Cinema, an electronic advertisement of the much-anticipated loveteam was shown in Thomson Reuters in New York City.

The same post was released by the Titas of DonBelle fan page, which also uploaded some snaps of the on-screen partners in major cities in the world.

A poster of Pangilinan and Mariano was placed in a bus shelter in Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea.

Fans of DonBelle also put up posters of the loveteam in several areas in Zurich, Switzerland.

The teaser of the film “Love is Color Blind” was also played on an electronic billboard in ENOC Service Station, Dubai.

Fresh off the massive success of their debut series “He’s Into Her,” Mariano and Pangilinan are now gearing up for their follow-up project together.

On Friday, the screen couple surprised their fans with a black-and-white photo of them in an embrace, posted on their respective social media pages.

“Love knows no color,” was their identical caption.

Mariano addressed Pangilinan as Ino, while Pangilinan called Mariano as Cara, revealing their characters’ names in the upcoming offering.

Releasing solo shots of Mariano and Pangilinan, producer Star Cinema also teased the title’s story while introducing the characters.

“CARAmihan ng tao naghahanap ng magmamahal sa kanila… Ang tanong, sINO?”

Within minutes of the teasers going live, the hashtag #LoveIsColorBlind ranked No.1 in the list of trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series.

Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano set to release her debut album, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

