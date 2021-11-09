Former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento and actress and TV host Kris Aquino made public their relationship in August, and then announced their engagement in October. Instagram: @krisaquino

MANILA — Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento’s wedding is planned to be an intimate affair, according to the actress and TV host.

Aquino spoke candidly on the topic, when an Instagram follower commented about anticipating her “grandest wedding entrance.”

Aquino, however, replied that there would be no such thing, given what she and Sarmiento have in mind for their wedding ceremony.

“I don’t mean to be a spoiler nor disappoint you, but our wedding is going to be TINY and super private,” she wrote.

“Totally not what you’re expecting,” Aquino added.

The couple first made public their relationship in August, followed by Aquino’s announcement of their engagement on October 24.

Sarmiento served as interior secretary during the presidency of Aquino’s late brother, Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.