Filipino indie artist No Rome releases new single

MANILA — No Rome, the London-based Filipino indie artist who collaborated with The 1975, has released the second track from his highly-anticipated debut album “It’s All Smiles.”

He recorded “I Want U” and the other tracks from his album in a small apartment in Manila after the pandemic prevented him from returning to the UK.

The album, which No Rome co-produced with BJ Burton and George Daniel, is set to come out on December 3.

He said “I Want U” was first conceptualized in 2019 and it helped form the foundations of the album.

“This is the first song [that] me and BJ worked on. That’s when we knew we were gonna make this album together. I wanted to do the lyrics more like talking, storytelling almost, painting the picture of what was happening that moment through lyrics,” he said.

The first track from “It’s All Smiles,” which No Rome released in October, was “When She Comes Around.”

“It’s All Smiles” consists of other songs about No Rome returning to his roots, he said, both in terms of location and influences.