Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds on filming 'Red Notice'

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson star in 'Red Notice.' Photo courtesy: Netflix

Having to do action scenes with 'The Rock' and 'Deadpool' might be difficult for others but maybe not when you're 'Wonder Woman yourself.

Instead, Gal Gadot shares her joy of filming 'Red Notice' with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. "I just enjoyed it. They're so much fun to be with and they're so funny and I really, really enjoyed working with them on this movie," Gadot says.

For his part, Johnson says he wanted to give fans the means to escape and be entertained especially during these difficult times.

"I always feel our fans are smart and they understand and they get a real good sense of like, 'I got a feeling this movie is good.' You just start to feel a build when a movie is good," Johnson notes.

Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in a scene in 'Red Notice.' Photo courtesy: Netflix

Filming during the pandemic came with extraordinary challenges, but they were determined to deliver an entertaining film. One of the movie's pivotal scenes involved a dance between Gadot and Johnson, wherein the pair was filmed separately from the crowd and just added in post production.

The actors and the crew felt a sense of accomplishment and relief when they finished the movie in a safe manner.

"Once we finished the film, it was very special because it was so challenging to shoot in a pandemic," Reynolds acknowledges. "It was just like, amazing to sit around as a crew and everyone got to go home finally. It was really special." Reynold's comedic talents were also put to great use in some scenes wherein he improvised a few lines.

Red Notice will begin streaming on Netflix on November 12.