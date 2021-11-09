A worker sanitizes a movie theater as cinemas reopen at a mall in Quezon City in October 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — After a long lull, cinemas in Metro Manila and other localities are finally reopening November 10.

The road to new-normal operations will not be easy for theater owners who have invested heavily in new equipment for the sanitation and other on-site maintenance of theaters.

“It will cost theater and mall owners millions with the regular disinfection and strict compliance to other health protocols, not mention electricity consumption,” Precy Florentino, president of Music Museum Group and Greenhills Cinemas , told ABS-CBN News.

“But that’s the sacrifice we have to take to resurrect the cinema industry,” Florentino said, citing the high prices of installing UV Care room sterilizers and air conditioning systems as part of the resumption of film screenings.

Greenhills Cinemas will initially reopen two out of its eight theaters with the Hollywood films “Dune” and “A Quiet Place 2”.

Meantime, Cinemas 2 and 3 of the Gateway Cineplex 10 in Araneta City will also show the same two films starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Ali Mall Cinemas will follow on November 24.

Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom Inc., the entertainment arm of the Araneta Group, is encouraging buying of tickets online for safety and convenience.

To entice returning moviegoers, Gateway is offering its “Click, Book, Repeat” promo. Purchasing two tickets of the same movie using the Araneta City mobile app will entitle a customer an extra free cinema pass that can be used to watch other movies. The promo will run until November 30.

Like other reopened cinemas, Gateway Cineplex and Ali Mall Cinemas have secured a safety seal as proof of their compliance with basic health protocols.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) earlier announced that cinema employees and staff have been fully vaccinated. Only fully vaccinated moviegoers, upon presentation of vaccination card, will be allowed inside cinemas.

Meantime, Jan Brix Valdenarro, head of Megaworld Lifestyle & Entertainment Group, confirmed with ABS-CBN News that Megaworld will not set a price increase on movie tickets.

“We will still maintain the same pre-pandemic ticket rates of less than 300 pesos,” he said.

Megaworld will reopen 25 theaters in Eastwood in Quezon City, Lucky Chinatown Binondo, Newport Cinemas in Pasay, Uptown Cinemas, and Venice Cineplex in Taguig.

Other theaters reopening on November 10 include Ayala Malls Cinemas, Powerplant Mall, Starmall, Fisher Mall and Evia.