Watch more on iWantTFC

“There will never be a chance.”

These were the words of housemate Anji Salvacion to embattled KD Estrada as the Tuesday episode of “Pinoy Big Brother” was filled with so much tears after an emotional one-on-one conversation between the two celebrity housemates.

The hashtag #PBBHanggangDitoLang occupied the top Twitter trend as netizens were left in pain when Salvacion confronted Estrada about his feelings towards her.

“I want to set boundaries. I care for you as a friend. And I hope you really understand,” Salvacion told Estrada when she asked the musician to talk privately.

Estrada, who is vocal about his feelings for Salvacion, replied that he really understands that the young actress was just being friendly to him, especially because he is battling anxiety while inside the house.

Watch more on iWantTFC

But Salvacion stressed her point even more and made it clear that they need to set a distance so Estrada would not misconstrue her actions.

“There will never be a chance. I want to set it straight. There will never be a chance na for us to have a romantic relationship. The thing that I can offer you is friendship. I hope you would understand it,” she explained.

Salvacion further said she wanted Estrada to move on from her. The two previously admitted on separate occasions of having a mutual understanding before even entering the Big Brother house.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“I am doing my best. I know that there's never a chance. And right now, it is still hurting,” said Estrada, who was seemingly hurt by Salvacion’s statement.

After being quiet for a moment, Estrada then asked for an explanation as to why he does not stand a chance on her.

Salvacion replied: “You know why, this is not what I came here for. I don't want pala to have this kind of relationship.”

“I don't like you that way. Sorry but I really have to say it to you kasi I saw that you're not moving on.”

As Salvacion went to the girls' bedroom with fellow housemate Shanaia Gomez after their talk, Estrada followed to tearfully apologize to her.

“I'm sorry that I put you through all of that. I'm sorry that I gave you everything na wala nang natira sa'kin. And I'm sorry that I still feel the same way even if you don't. I'm sorry for the trouble I caused sa family mo rin,” he said while sobbing heavily.

“But I just want you to know, I wish you knew how much hurt I've gone through the past few months. I'm sorry that my hurt also hurt you whatever I was going through nadamay ka.”

He also admitted it was painful for him to hear that Salvacion did not feel the same affection he had, knowing that what he “felt was real.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

“It's okay. I wish it was me instead of Kuya John [Adajar] so I could go somewhere else,” Estrada said pertaining to the first eviction night last week.

“Thank you for giving me love kasi at least I know how it felt for someone to accept me that way I am. And then she got tired,” Estrada ended.

Both Salvacion and Estrada are in danger of getting evicted from “PBB” after being nominated this week.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

