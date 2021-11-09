Kapamilya superstars and artists sing the 2021 Christmas theme song of ABS-CBN, ‘Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa.’ Photo by ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Less than 24 hours after its release, the lyric video of "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa," the theme song of ABS-CBN 2021's Christmas ID, reached 1 million views on YouTube.

As of writing, the more than five-minute video of the track, "a song for the Filipinos, by the Filipinos" has 1,086,560 views.

On Facebook and Twitter, respectively, the song has gained over 4.3 million and almost half a million views.

The all-star recording for "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa" includes Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, KZ Tandingan, and Erik Santos.

Popular Kapamilya couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, as well as new-generation love teams Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, and Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, also lent their voices to the inspirational tune.

Pop performers Darren Espanto and Iñigo Pascual, plus the breakout P-pop boy group BGYO, complete the lineup of singers of "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa."

The annual Christmas IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas fixtures for Filipinos here and overseas.