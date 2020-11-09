'Your body is no longer yours': Coleen Garcia still adjusting as a new mom

MANILA – Two months after giving birth, Coleen Garcia admitted she still hasn’t had a complete sleep because she’s been busy looking after her newborn son Amari.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Garcia confessed she is gradually adjusting to being a new mom.

“May mga nag-warn na sa akin na mahirap ang postpartum, mahirap ang breastfeeding, 'yung recovery and everything. Ang hindi ko lang naisip is 'yung ipagsasabay sabay mo lahat. I am trying to learn how to breastfeed pero at the same time, nagre-recover din ako. From the day na nanganak ako, wala pa akong buong tulog,” she said.

While she can, Garcia said she wants to feed Amari via direct latching.

“Nung una talaga, nanibago ako because of the diet also na every two hours, kailangan talaga kumakain. Kasi breastmilk stays the same, nutritious talaga no matter what. Pero kapag kulang, kinukuha talaga from my nutrition. So ako 'yung parang nanghihina, ako 'yung nakukulangan sa nutrition. I always have to be eating and everything. Totoo 'yung sinasabi din nila na your body is no longer yours,” she said.

The actress said she wants to do everything for her baby as much as possible because she knows she won’t have this kind of luxury when things go back to normal.

“Our journey is quite unique kasi this all happened while we are on lockdown. It’s still hard to imagine what normal life is going to be like. Kasi kahit naman nung buntis ako, naka-lockdown na. It’s hard to be imagine what it will be like when it is back to work, when I start going out again. Excited din naman ako for that because everything is really going to be different,” she said.

When asked how Amari changed her view in life, Garcia said he made her realize the things that really matter most.

“Parang there are so many things before na sobrang sa tingin ko importante pero ngayon, parang ang babaw or parang hindi na ako. With him, siguro nag-change 'yung perspective ko in life. I focus on the things that matter now. Parang paliit ng paliit 'yung mga things that are really important, 'yung mundo ko. Parang I don’t have to look so far anymore to see what really matters to me. Nandito lang talaga sa paligid ko,” she said.

And although she is only a first-time mom, Garcia is proud to say that her biggest strength is definitely her determination to be the best for Amari.

“I know I am not perfect, there are so many things to learn but I am so determined. Even like nung una, 'yung breastfeeding nahirapan talaga ako and I thought na it was gonna be hard for me. To push and to continue to move forward and to continue to try -- it’s really not gonna be easy. But as long as we have the attitude na we want to keep trying, we want to keep doing the best we can, then at least we will be doing better than we were yesterday,” she said.

Garcia and her husband Billy Crawford welcomed Amari last September 10.

