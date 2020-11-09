'We were supposed to get married today': Angel Locsin marks original wedding date with Neil Arce

MANILA -- Now it can be told: Actress Angel Locsin and her fiance Neil Arce planned to get married on November 8, 2020 but were forced to postpone it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locsin made the revelation in a social media post on Sunday night.

"So, we were supposed to get married today, Nov. 8, 2020. How about you guys? Did you have plans this year that got moved?" Locsin wrote in the caption.

Locsin added: "Can’t wait a few more months."

Locsin and Arce are among the many couples whose wedding plans have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's going to be moved to early next year," Arce said in a previous interview with Metro.Style. "But, of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic."

The film producer said they have considered going for an intimate wedding as pandemic-induced quarantines continue. But in the end, they chose to wait for things to get better so they can have a bigger celebration.

"We were thinking, 'Should we do it small?' But that's not us eh. We're friends, we have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun," Arce said of their wedding.

But with the pandemic affecting their plans, Locsin said they have to do everything all over again.

"Kailangan naming ulitin 'yung planning. Tapos na dapat siya eh," she said. "Better na safe ang lahat at confident na walang sakit, so I think best decision namin na i-move na lang 'yung wedding."

Locsin and Arce said the challenges brought about by the pandemic have made them stronger not only as individuals, but also as a couple.

The two have been busy with charity work and other relief efforts, managing to "find ways to fix things" despite their differences.

It was in June 2019 when Locsin revealed that she is engaged to Arce after dating for more than a year and being friends for nearly a decade.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC