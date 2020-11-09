Sue Ramirez meets brother for first time in 'Finding Agnes' trailer

MANILA – Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer of “Finding Agnes,” a film starring Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay.

To be released globally on November 30, the movie follows a successful entrepreneur (Bay), who, on an emotional journey to Morocco, pieces together the turbulent life of his estranged mother, and meets her adopted daughter (Ramirez).

This is exactly what was shown in the less than two-minute trailer of the movie, which was filled with flashbacks and scenes shot in Morocco.

Aside from Ramirez and Bay, the other actors featured in “Finding Agnes are Roxanne Guinoo, Sandy Andolong, Cheska Inigo, Hannah Ledesma, Yuan Francisco and Rafa Esplana.

The theme of “Finding Agnes” basically revolves around connecting with people, understanding other’s motivation and in the process finding yourself.

“Ang vision ko dito ay 'yung makita natin kung gaano ka-importante ang relationship, hindi lamang sa pamilya, pati sa mga taong nakapaligid sa atin. Minsan nalilimutan natin na maraming bagay ang bumubuo sa pagkatao natin, na walang masama na tayo ay kumonekta sa mga ito at 'wag piliin na maging mag-isa,” said film director Marla Ancheta.

“Bilang Filipino, ganito ang kinalakihan kong kultura pero minsan naliligaw. Makikita ng mga kapwa ko Pinoy ang kahalagahan nito,” she added.

