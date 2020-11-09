Sofia Andres's daughter Zoe looks adorable in pre-first birthday shoot

MANILA – Sofia Andres and her boyfriend Daniel Miranda are gearing up to mark their daughter’s first birthday.

In a pre-first birthday video for baby Zoe, the family of three all dressed up for a vintage shoot at the Palacio de Memoria in Parañaque City.

The clip was uploaded on the couple’s YouTube page, while Andres also flooded her Instagram page with photos from the same pictorial.

It was last June when Andres surprised her fans and followers by revealing that she is already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Their daughter, Zoe, was baptized last February, a month before quarantines were imposed in the Philippines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoe has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 421,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

Andres and Miranda’s daughter will turn one year old on November 24.

In a previous interview, Andres said she appreciates Miranda, noting that he’s actually “more like the mom” between the two of them.

“Lagi niya chine-check 'yung temperature almost every day. Kapag may sipon, dala agad sa doctor. Siya 'yung mas sensitive and mas OC,” she said. “I am grateful for my family, for my partner and for Zoe. Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako na meron akong katulad nila sa life ko.”

Andres said she now understands why her parents were so strict with her when she was younger.

“Siyempre kapag babae ang anak, they will do everything para protektahan ka,” she said.

“Dati galit na galit ako sa kanila. Nagrebelde ako and all that. But now, I really appreciate everything kung gaano nila ako kamahal. Now I am giving it back,” she added.

