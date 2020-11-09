Regine Velasquez, Moira dela Torre put own touch to UDD covers

MANILA - “ASAP Natin To” celebrated the music of UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, on Sunday.

Teaming up for the segment were Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre, who put their own touch in their respective solos.

Dela Torre first took the stage with “Oo,” a 2006 Up Dharma Down track from the album "Fragmented." She was followed by Velasquez who performed her own rendition of “Tadhana,” which was originally released by the band in 2012.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The November 8 episode of the Kapamilya variety program aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.