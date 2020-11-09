LISTEN: Sarah G records reimagined version of Rico Blanco's 'Your Universe'

MANILA – Viva Records has finally dropped Sarah Geronimo’s reimagined version of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe.”

The track is part of Blanco’s songbook and was released on various digital streaming platforms last November 6.

“The resulting record is a sublime performance from Sarah Geronimo who ever so slightly nudged her own style to veer away from Blanco’s original, but at the same time still managed to give a nod to what made this song great in the first place,” said Viva Records on YouTube.

“Sonically, this version of ‘Your Universe’ has been tweaked to fit SG’s modern pop style by giving it a dominantly electro arrangement with synth hues with an overt Trap beat. Which leads us back to Sarah Geronimo singing a signature Rico Blanco song,” it added.

As of writing, its YouTube lyric video already has over 45,000 views, with several netizens loving Geronimo’s version.

“The reason why I can't stan any other filipino artist is her. She's just so versatile. Been a fan since I was 10 or 11. Her kindness and humility is just a bonus. She's a one of a kind,” said one user.

“No need for lung-busting high notes. Just pure calmed singing. Listening to this relaxes all the chaos inside us. Whatta serene rendition,” added another.

“Sarah's version is pure art. her voice is so soothing, relaxing, and beautiful. It's so calming that you just close your eyes and drown in her warm and sweet vocals,” the other netizen said.

Even Geronimo’s husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, was left in awe of her version.

Geronimo’s cover of Blanco’s solo breakout hit is the first song she’s released since getting married to Guidicelli in February.

Her last album remains to be “This 15 Me” which she released in 2018. It contains songs such as “Ganito,” “Duyan,” “Sandata” and “Tagu-Taguan” among others.

