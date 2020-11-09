KZ tugs heartstrings with painful rendition of 'Binalewala'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - KZ Tandingan tugged heartstrings with her performance on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

Taking the stage, Tandingan said: “This next song is para sa lahat ng mga nabalewala. So kung pinagdadaanan niyo po ito, this song is for you.”

She then performed “Binalewala,” an original song by Michael Dutchi Libranda which was released in 2019.

Following her number, several netizens took to Twitter to praise Tandingan’s performance of the heartbreak song.

Bakit ang sakit ng rendition ni KZ ng Binalewala damang damang e. 😭😭😭 #ASAPNatinTo — Mikkee (@MaikeruMrt) November 8, 2020

KZ naman Binalewala na nga, dinikdik mo pa!!!#ASAPNatinTo — @echocel (@chuamrie6) November 8, 2020

Hindi naman ako binalewala pero bat ako nasasaktan???? KZ why???😭😭😭 #ASAPNatinTo — Midnight (@dsnchntdEM) November 8, 2020

Wow, KZ Tandingan Rendition of "Binalewala" is full of pain and soul, yung ang sakit na nga ng kanta tapos noong kinanata niya mas sumakit pa👏#ASAPNatinTo pic.twitter.com/LIKl0qUtfH — KL (@KL32702725) November 8, 2020

Tandingan is one of the Kapamilya singers known for her heartfelt performances.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, she revealed that she and her husband TJ Monterde are celebrating the new chapter of their life with another new song.

Titled “Simula,” the song is about how couples should always remember why they decided to share a life together in case they encounter tough times during their marriage.

“Simula” is the second song in their wedding EP, after “Can’t Wait to Say I Do” where they actually revealed to the public that they have already tied the knot.

“It made us both emotional kasi nung nasulat na namin 'yung kanta, it was also the completion of our vows for the wedding. Parang na-realize namin na ito na ‘to. Hindi na to pa-cute lang or joke lang. This is real. Kumbaga, now that we’re finished writing this song, naiintindihan na natin na we’re actually gonna be spending the rest of our lives together,” she said.

The couple tied the knot last August 28 at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas after being in a relationship for five years.