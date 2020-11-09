Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas wish: ‘Change of heart’ for congressmen who killed ABS-CBN franchise

Music icon Jose Mari Chan. FILE/Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jose Mari Chan, the music icon who has become associated with the Filipino celebration of Christmas, said Monday that one of his wishes for the holiday is a “change of heart” for the lawmakers who voted to kill the broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN.

Chan was asked to share what his Christmas wish is in an interview on the TeleRadyo program “HaPinay.”

He first mentioned “good health” for Filipinos in general, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, before proceeding to his sentiments about the government shutdown of ABS-CBN’s free-TV and radio broadcast.

“I would like to see a change of hearts for the better, especially those congressmen that voted against the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN. Meaning, for them to realize that what they did was much more than what President Duterte was asking for,” Chan said.

ABS-CBN was forced off air in May when its broadcast franchise was left to expire despite a pending application in Congress. Its franchise renewal was subsequently denied in July by Duterte allies in the House of Representatives, resulting in the retrenchment of thousands of workers, and the deprivation of access to information and entertainment in some far-flung communities.

“I’d like to see a change of heart in Marcoleta, Defensor, because they were the ones who seemed to be very angry against our network,” Chan added.

Chan was referring to Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta and Anakalusugan Party-List Rep. Mike Defensor, among the fiercest critics of ABS-CBN during the hearing on its franchise application.

“I speak like that because I am a Kapamilya, I am a stockholder of ABS-CBN,” Chan said. “So I was very disheartened, and I was very sad that the hatred of people can destroy the jobs of thousands of people.”

During his “HaPinay” interview, Chan also discussed being a Christmas icon for Filipinos, how he celebrates the holiday with his family, as well as his memorable tunes.

Watch the full interview at the 40:30 mark in the video below: