Ivana Alawi shares reason why she's still single: 'Takot pa rin sila'

MANILA – Ivana Alawi has been single for a while now but the actress insists she is totally enjoying her life as a single woman.

In an article by Push, Alawi said she is having fun bonding with her family during this whole period of quarantine and that makes her time worthwhile.

Alawi said she is also aware of the reason why some men refuse to pursue her.

“Yung mukha ko daw nakaka-intimidate so lagi silang na-i-intimidate mukha ako. Minsan may mga taong natatakot manligaw and hanggang ngayon ganun pa rin 'yung feeling. Takot pa rin sila manligaw,” she said laughing.

Last month, Alawi also shared her thoughts about being tagged as every man’s fantasy woman.

“Honestly hindi ko siya maintindihan kung bakit kasi hindi naman kami masyado natutuwa sa sarili ko. I am being myself tapos biglang ang dami,” she said during the second episode of “Ask Angelica.”

“Nagsi-swimsuit lang naman ako, normal naman kasi para sa akin mag-swimsuit or mag-swimming and mag-picture in bikini,” she added.

Insisting that she is not trying to be anything but her usual self, Alawi said it surprises her when she learns of couples breaking up because of her.

Nonetheless, Alawi said she also receives and appreciates messages from netizens about women empowerment.

“May mga babae na nagme-message na parang na-appreciate nila 'yung women empowerment. Nakakatuwa lang na I am just being myself and nagugustuhan ng tao which makes me very happy. But I don’t see myself as ‘Uy gayahin niyo ako guys.’ Hindi ako ganun eh,” she said.

Alawi is one of the lead stars of the horror movie "Sitsit," which also features Jake Cuenca.

Produced by Paulo Avelino and directed by Ato Bautista and Erin Pascual, "Sitsit" has been available for streaming on iWantTFC since October 31.

Related video: