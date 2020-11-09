‘For every person na aalis, merong ipapalit si Lord’: Angelica is in love anew, friends hint

MANILA — Is Angelica Panganiban in a relationship anew?

That appeared to be the case as the actress entertained questions from her close friends in a special episode of “Ask Angelica.”

Panganiban, who turned 34 last November 4, celebrated her birthday in the November 7 stream of the online talk show.

Panganiban was surprised with virtual guest appearances from her friends and co-stars, whose questions formed a “Tough 10” list, which touched on her personal life to her career.

A recurring topic, however, was Panganiban’s love life, as several of the guests hinted at her being romantically involved.

When one of her best friends, Patty Yap, asked which among her “alter egos” she is willing to let go of, Panganiban mentioned “Jane.” Yap explained that an inside joke within their group involved different personalities they switch on depending on the occasion.

Jane, Panganiban said, has been her “party girl” persona.

“Okay na ako sa life ko,” Panganiban said. “Kampante na ako. Relaxed na ako. Gusto ko na ‘yung life ko. Wala na akong hihilingin pa.”

That answer prompted a follow-up from actor John Prats, who inquired about the “status” of Panganiban’s heart.

“Kalmado ang puso ko ngayon,” Panganiban said, after protesting the question.

Sunshine Garcia asked similarly: “Meron na bang nagpapatibok sa puso mo?”

Panganiban evaded the question by putting on camera her pet cat Cindy, saying, “Matagal nang tumitibok ‘yung puso ko dahil dito sa pusa ko!”

The actress, however, did hint that she has a new flame when she answered Vice Ganda’s question. The comedy superstar asked her to name a celebrity with whom she wants to be romantically linked.

“Sa local, wala. Meron na ako!” she quipped.

Film director Andoy Ranay, meanwhile, clued in viewers on a timeline, when he asked her to name what Panganiban considers a special date this year.

She answered July 11, explaining it was the first break she had after she started filming the ongoing primetime drama “Walang Hanggang Paalam.” Her co-hosts joked that her unnamed companion at the time would be the next guest, leaving Panganiban speechless.

Actress Glaiza de Castro was also one of the guests who greeted Panganiban. She thanked the actress for being a caring friend, adding, “Ngayon, hindi ka na mahihirapan dahil may nag-ki-care sa ‘yo.”

“Basta, iyon na ‘yun! Masaya ako para sa ‘yo, amiga.”

In perhaps the most substantial indication that Panganiban is newly in love, another of her best friends, Kevin Samson, spoke of an “answered prayer” in his video message.

He told the actress: “Alam ko naman you’re more than happy right now, kasi naniniwala ako na for every person na aalis sa buhay mo, even temporary lang, meron at merong ipapalit si Lord to make you even happier. And you deserve to be. That is an answered prayer for me.”

Panganiban, whose showbiz career spans 28 years, has been open about her heartbreaks, with her relationships and breakups unfolding publicly. Her known boyfriends include Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.