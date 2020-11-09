Daniel Padilla makes viewers swoon with cover of Eraserheads' 'Kailan'

MANILA – Daniel Padilla returned to the “ASAP Natin To” stage to serenade its viewers with another OPM love song.

For his solo number on Sunday, the Kapamilya star sang the Eraserheads classic “Kailan” which the band originally released in 1994.

The last time Padilla performed the same song on the ABS-CBN variety show was in 2015 with his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo for its Valentine episode.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN’s music channel MYX, Padilla said it is a pleasure for him to make his fans happy with his music projects.

“Nakakatuwa and nakakatawa kapag pinapanood ko 'yung sarili ko. Pero at least nag-e-enjoy 'yung mga supporters. 'Yun naman ang importante,” he said.

Through the years, Padilla has topped the music charts with his songs and music videos and he has also received several recognitions for them.

