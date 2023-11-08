Perfecto "Perf" de Castro. Facebook/@officialperfdecastro

MANILA -- Former Rivermaya lead guitarist Perfecto "Perf" de Castro turned to social media to express his gratitude to all the fans for their support.

He shared his thoughts via Facebook on Tuesday, after the reunion concert of his former band was announced earlier this week.

He assured his fans that he is okay after seemingly implying that he will not be part of the upcoming show.

"Eto seryoso... nakakatuwa itong past couple of days at nakakataba ng puso ang lahat ng comments at support, pero OKs lang ako, men. Padayon lang," De Castro said.

"Enjoyin nyo ang ihahain na show at huwag hanapin ang wala. Labyu all! Kitakits sa YouTube," he added.

Prior to this, De Castro made a cryptic status update that read: "Wala sa picture, e di wala."

De Castro is one of the original members of Rivermaya. He left the band during the mid-90s.

Last Monday, it was announced that Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon, and Rico Blanco will get together for a concert billed as "Rivermaya: The Reunion."

Currently, Rivermaya is composed of Escueta, Azarcon, and Mike Elgar. The band released the single "Casino" in 2022 and continues to do shows here and abroad.



