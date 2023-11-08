LOOK: Moira dela Torre gets birthday surprise

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend.

For her special day, the hitmaker was treated to a surprise party by her family and friends.

Photos from the celebration captured by Nice Print Photography were shared on social media on Monday.

Present at the event were Dela Torre's celebrity friends including Sam Milby, John Prats, Isabel Oli, Juan Karlos Labajo, and Elijah Canlas.

Darren Espanto, Mimiyuuuh, and Robi Domingo were also in attendance.



"I just want to thank everyone in this room for turning what I thought would have been the worst year of my life into the best one yet," Dela Torre told her guests.

In a previous interview, Dela Torre revealed that she and her estranged husband, Jason Marvin Hernandez, recently talked about important matters.

“We were talking about papers. We were both talking about how God can turn things around even if it’s not what we thought it would look like. That we can actually move forward without bitterness, even if it’s not how we planned it. A lot like this song,” dela Torre said.

It was in May 2022 when Dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation. Hernandez admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Meanwhile, Dela Torre shared last July that she is now enjoying a new season in her life.