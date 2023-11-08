Janine Gutierrez renews contract with ABS-CBN

Actress Janine Gutierrez. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez is still a Kapamilya after renewing her contract with ABS-CBN, the network announced Wednesday.

Looking back to her first moments with the network, Gutierrez shared how she is at her "happiest" working with ABS-CBN.

Throughout her stay with the network, Gutierrez has done various series like "Marry Me, Marry You" and "Sleep With Me." She made her mark with her lead role in "Dirty Linen," which garnered international accolades.

"Mas marami nang tumatawag sa'kin na Alexa kaysa Janine," she said. "But kidding aside, it has been a great journey for me.

"It has been one of the happiest times of my life talaga to be able to work with such inspiring actors, writers, and creatives, and of course lahat ng Kapamilya natin sa mundo," she added.

Asked about what the essence of being a Kapamilya is, the actress said: "I think the essence of being a Kapamilya is being there for the people you love through the good and the bad and I think that's what the heart of ABS-CBN, being a Kapamilya is."

"It feels so lucky to be welcomed into this family and to be able to continue my journey with the Kapamilyas," she added.

ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak expressed his gratitude to Gutierrez for staying with the network amid the challenges they faced.

"Thank you again for choosing to be a Kapamilya. When I was listening to you doing your interview there, you were saying that Kapamilya is someone who stays with you through thick and thin and I remember you chose to be part of ABS-CBN even after we had lost the franchise," Katigbak said.

"To me that's proof that family stays together no matter what. We're very, very proud of what you have done here in ABS-CBN, most lately with 'Dirty Linen,' we're very, very proud of what you've done for us Janine. Thank you so much for choosing to be a Kapamilya. You're a very well-loved member of the ABS-CBN family," he added.

Gutierrez replied: "From the bottom of my heart, I'm so grateful to be a Kapamilya. I cannot express how happy I am to go to work knowing that I get to work with you and give the best to our Kapamilyas all over the world."

"I think iba talaga 'yung pagmamahal na nahahatid natin through the screen, through our stories, through 'ASAP,' through our performances and I'm just so happy to be a small part of that and I really, really look forward to being a Kapamilya forever. Thank you so much."