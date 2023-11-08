Screengrab from Star Magic/YouTube

MANILA -- Star Magic talents Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Raven Rigor have started spreading some Christmas cheer by visiting Ephesus: Home for Girls in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

The "Fractured" stars shared their experience in giving happiness to abandoned kids in a vlog released by Star Magic.

Diaz turned emotional after seeing the children's pure, innocent hearts despite the things they went through.

"Mas grabe ang pinagdaanan nila sa akin pero lagi silang grateful. Lagi silang nagpapasalamat," said the actress, who previously opened up about her family's financial struggles growing up.

"Kitang-kita ko ang pagiging inosente at pure ng mga puso nila. Sana hindi 'yon mawala sa kanila," she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Days before the stars' visit, Rigor and fellow Star Magic artist Sean Tristan brought groceries for the kids.

According to Bro. Mario Somera, founder and executive director of Ephesus, the facility first opened its doors to abandoned girls ages 4 to 17 in 2001.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC