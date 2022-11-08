WATCH: 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' main trailer

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday finally dropped the main trailer for the upcoming movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The murder mystery movie is a follow up to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”

It follows Detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The movie will premiere on Netflix on December 23.