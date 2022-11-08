MANILA -- Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson on Tuesday morning (Manila time) announced the arrival of her firstborn via surrogacy.

The actress took to social media to finally share a glimpse of her baby girl, Royce Lillian.

In the caption, Wilson expressed her happiness over the arrival of her child, whom she described as a "beautiful miracle."

She also thanked all those who were part of the process.



"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are)," Wilson shared.

According to Wilson, the process took them years. She also thanked the surrogate of her child.



"This has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗," Wilson shared.

Last July, Wilson took to social media to introduce her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, a Los Angeles-based designer and owner of a fashion brand.

Wilson last dated businessman Jacob Busch, but reports of their split circulated last year.

She is known for her character Fat Amy in the film series "Pitch Perfect."