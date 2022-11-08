Maja Salvador's 'special participation' in ‘Iron Heart’ explained

Maja Salvador and Richard Gutierrez attend the media launch of 'The Iron Heart.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The upcoming appearance of Maja Salvador in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Iron Heart” drew cheers from her loyal fans and netizens.

However, Salvador’s stint on the upcoming program seemed to be just for a short while. In fact, her appearance is billed as a "special participation."

During the media launch of “The Iron Heart” Saturday, Salvador let Mico del Rosario, Star Cinema marketing executive, answer the query on her role in the series.

According to Del Rosario, they needed an actress for a special role in a show led by Richard Gutierrez.

“It’s a special role. And we felt that for that special role, we need a special woman. We know that Maja is very busy, she has a lot of engagements and we’re so happy that she accepted that role,” Del Rosario explained.

Salvador’s character appeared to have a romantic connection with Apollo (Gutierrez) on “The Iron Heart.”

The actress shared that she saw how passionate Gutierrez was when she flew to Cebu to film her parts for the series.

“Nung nandun ako sa Cebu, nakita ko kung gaano ka passionate si Chard gawin itong project na ito. Talaga namang 'pag napanood niyo ang 'Iron Heart' masasabing niyong ibang Richard Gutierrez ito,” she said.

Gutierrez was also thankful to Salvador for accepting the project after many attempts to pair them together on screen.

“Very thankful siyempre kay Maja and sa team niya dahil ilang beses na ring nag-try kami mag-team up sa isang show. Finally natuloy kami sa 'The Iron Heart,'” he said.

Salvador’s casting in “Iron Heart” comes over two years since “The Killer Bride,” her last ABS-CBN project which concluded in January 2020 or two months before the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Following the lockdown and the subsequent franchise denial of ABS-CBN, Salvador appeared in programs on TV5 and GMA-7. She remains visible on both networks, in addition to her forthcoming ABS-CBN return.

