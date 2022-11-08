Southeast Asian PPop superstar group SB19 made their US TV debut on Fox TV in New York City as they performed their hit single WYAT (Where You At) on 'Good Day New York'.

"Basically buong araw po talaga, full of interviews, full of guestings. Yun naman talaga yung pinunta namin dito... first step to achieve our dreams," SB19 member Josh said.

(Basically, the whole day is full of interviews, full of guestings. That's why we are here [in the US]... tt’s the first step to achieve our dreams.)

Their first international tour and US TV appearance bring SB19 a step closer to their dream of making it to the global pop market.

"We did not expect na may mga taong nag-aabang sa amin even sa harap ng Fox Building earlier," SB19's Justin admitted. "Super unbelievable po yung nangyayari, but then, siguro na realize namin na eto yung bunga ng paghihirap na dinaanan namin."

(We did not expect that there would be people waiting for us at the front of the Fox building earlier. What is happening is super unbelievable but then, we realized that maybe this is the fruit of our labor.)

The five-piece Filipino boy band also took some time off their busy Big Apple schedule to pay a courtesy visit to the Philippine Consul General on Fifth Avenue. They said they had many realizations when they spoke with Consul General Elmer Cato.

"It pushes us to do better. Parang narealize namin yung responsibility namin as parte ng kabataan, as performer na hindi lang kami basta nagpapakita ng skills. Nagiging inspirasyon din kami sa maraming tao. It's good din na hindi lang Pilipino yung nakaka-appreciate sa amin, pati na rin yung mga banyaga. Nakikita nila yung culture natin, naririnig nila yung music natin," Justin said.

(We have many realizations with Consul General Cato’s stories. It pushes us to do better. We realized our responsibility as part of the youth and as performers, that we are not just showing skills. We have also become an inspiration to many people. It’s good that we are appreciated not only by Filipinos, but also foreigners. They are seeing our culture and they are hearing our music.)

SB19 added that they are thankful they were given a global platform to make a difference in the lives of many.

"Isa sa mga success na na-achieve namin is to be able to inspire people," SB19 member Pablo noted. "Nakikita namin na the songs that we make create big impact in their lives. Sobrang panalo po sa amin yun, success po sa amin yun. What more kung gagawin namin, dadalhin main siya sa global stage. Yun po yung pinakamalaking impact na macreate ng Filipino music."

(One of the successes we achieved is to be able to inspire people. We see that the songs we make create a big impact in their lives. That’s a win for us. That’s success for us; what more if we can bring it to the global stage. That’s the biggest impact that we can create for Filipino music.)

The PPOP group kicked off the US leg of their worldwide tour at the Palladium theater in Times Square on Saturday night. SB19 is also hitting up Los Angeles on November 12th, San Francisco on the 18th, and Singapore on November 27.