US actor Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. Photo by Nina Prommer, EPA

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has been hailed as People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

In an interview with the magazine, Evans said he is still adjusting to this new tag but his mother will definitely be delighted about it.

"My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” he said.

Evans also said it’s going to be tough for him to talk or be interviewed about it, saying the title "feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

"Really this will just be a point of bullying," he said in jest. "It's ripe for harassment."

Now 41, Evans said it is important that he has a work-life balance and he gets to spend more time with his family.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots. I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home," he said.

"The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return," he added.

Evans began his career with television roles including “Opposite Sex.” But among all his works, Evans became most popularly known for playing Steve Rogers and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His most recent project was the Netflix movie “The Gray Man” which he co-starred with Ryan Gosling.