The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron took time during their London concert at the O2 Arena.

Kevin Richardson said they are devastated over Aaron’s passing last Saturday, as seen in a video snipped from the concert shared by ENews.

“Tonight we've got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. And we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” Richardson said.

“Nick's little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday... He's a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well wishes and all your support,” he added.

While Richarson was speaking on behalf of the group, Nick broke into tears as he remcalled his younger brother.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough then rushed to give him a hug and comfort him.

With the crowd cheering them on, Dogough said: "We'd like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter… May you rest in peace.”

"We lost one of our family members." 💔 The Backstreet Boys took a moment to honor Aaron Carter during last night's concert. (📷: @jen_j90) pic.twitter.com/4WmfwdE8Sa — E! News (@enews) November 7, 2022

Backstreet Boys then went on to sing their rendition of "Breathe."

On Sunday, Nick turned to social media to say his heart is broken because of his brother’s passing, saying he loved Aaron despite their complicated relationship when he was still alive.

Entertainment outlet TMZ said Aaron was found dead in his tub at his residence in Lancaster, California.

Related video: