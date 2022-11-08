American alt-rock band Wallows coming to PH next year

Photo from Wallows' Instagram account.

MANILA — American alternative rock band Wallows is set to have a concert in the Philippines next year.

In an announcement, the group said that it will be bringing its "Tell Me That It's Over" tour to the New Frontier Theater on February 15, 2023.

The concert is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions. Tickets are priced at P3,550 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph.

Composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston, Wallows began releasing songs independently in 2017 with its first single "Pleaser." The following year, the band signed with Atlantic Records and released the extended play "Spring."

The band released its debut studio album "Nothing Happens" in 2019, which features the double platinum single "Are You Bored Yet?" featuring Clairo, followed by the 2020 extended play, "Remote."

Wallows' sophomore album "Tell Me That It’s Over" was released last March 25 and contains 10 tracks featuring an eclectic array of styles from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk to early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia.

"Tell Me That It’s Over" is a thrilling continuation of the sonic exploration that began on "Nothing Happens," one of the highest streamed debuts from any band that year.

RELATED VIDEO: